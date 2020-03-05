OSSIPEE –— A toddler is in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said New Hampshire Fire Marshal Paul Parisi, and two young women are hospitalized with non-life-threatening but serious injuries, after a fire Thursday at an apartment building on Route 16 in Ossipee Corner.
At the scene, Parisi said the fire was reported around noon via multiple 911 calls of fire showing with entrapment. He said that ultimately eight people were transported by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. The victims ranged in age from one month to 53 years old, he said.
Later, a 19-year old woman and a 1-year old girl were airlifted from Huggins to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Parisi said, and a 17-year old girl was taken there by ambulance.
Parisi said the woman and 17-year-old girl both sustained traumatic injuries when they jumped from the upper floors of the four-story, 15-unit building at 455 NH Route 16, which is also known as White Mountain Highway.
When the first firefighters arrived, Parisi said they observed fire on the side and rear of the building, with the fire seemingly starting on the third floor and spreading up to the fourth.
Five people who were in the building at the time of the fire either jumped or were thrown to safety from those floors, said Parisi.
Firefighters, police officers and civilians went inside the building and led occupants out via stairwells, Parisi said, while another rescue was affected via an external ladder.
Asked about the cause and origin of the fire, Parisi said both were under investigation and that he had no further comment.