An Ossipee man who fell ill on Canaan Mountain Sunday morning was assisted off the trail by Fish and Game conservation officers and taken to a hospital.
Fish and Game officials said in a news release that David Stout, 58, was hiking on the Ledge trail in Tuftonboro when he fell ill with a headache, chest pain, and back pain and called 911 at 8:15 a.m.
Fish and Game conservation officers responded, along with Tuftonboro Police, Tuftonboro Fire, Ossipee Corner Fire and Stewart’s Ambulance.
At 9:45 a.m. a rescue team made contact with Stout approximately .6 miles from the trail head. At 10 a.m. he was carried to a waiting emergency utility vehicle to an ambulance at the trailhead.
Stout was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover to receive further medical aid for a cardiac event, Fish and Game officials said Monday.