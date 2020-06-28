TAMWORTH -- An Ossipee man was seriously injured in an ATV crash, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
David Flanagan, 56, crashed the four-wheel ATV in the woods off Ice Road around 8:20 Saturday night, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Flanagan was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to an elementary school, where a helicopter was waiting to fly him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The accident is under investigation.