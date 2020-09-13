MILTON - An Ossipee man suffered serious injuries Sunday when he was ejected after rolling an SUV that then burst into flames along Route 16 in Milton, officials said.
According to state police, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash along Route 16 South in Milton. According to police, the vehicle had rolled-over and was engulfed in flames.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2008 Subaru Legacy driven by Patrick Shannon, 50, of Ossipee was traveling southbound on Route 16 when he tried to change lanes, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway along the right shoulder.
According to state police, the vehicle then swerved back into the roadway and rolled several times. Shannon was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. State police said they don’t think he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Route 16 was closed in both directions for approximately 45 minutes while emergency personnel tended to Shannon and extinguished the vehicle fire.
This accident remains under investigation by Trooper Jonathan Minnich. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Minnich via email at jonathan.d.minnich@dos.nh.gov.