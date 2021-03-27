Two drivers were arrested early Saturday after state troopers said they were driving faster than 120 mph on Interstate 93 through Hooksett.
State police said in a news release that a driver later identified as Shivam Gupta, 22, of Quincy, Mass. was driving south at 122 mph when he passed a state police cruiser.
A little ways down the highway, another trooper said Gupta passed him at 100 mph. The state police pulled Gupta over, and he was arrested and charged with reckless operation. He was released on his personal recognizance for appearance in Hooksett Circuit Court.
On the northbound side of the interstate, according to a news release, another state trooper saw another driver, later identified as William Breen Jr., 28, of Manchester doing 122 mph.
Breen was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and reckless operation. He was released on his personal recognizance for appearance in Hooksett Superior Court.