After months of declining numbers, Manchester had 48 suspected opioid overdoses in July.
“The OD jump in Manchester during July is quite concerning,” wrote Christopher Stawasz, regional director of American Medical Response, the company that runs ambulance service in Manchester and Nashua, in a monthly report on overdoses.
Stawasz noted that only a few of overdoses happened in homeless encampments.
In 14 instances in Manchester in July, a bystander administered Narcan or naloxone, the nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, before an ambulance arrived.
But help came too late for others. Seven people are believed to have died from overdoses in Manchester in July.
Nashua had 17 suspected opioid overdoses in July. Bystanders gave the people overdosing Narcan on two occasions, and no one died of an overdose in Nashua last month.
Despite the number of overdoses in July, Stawasz wrote that both Manchester and Nashua are still on track to see fewer overdoses in 2020 than in 2019.
Stawasz said first responders are still trying to figure out what impact ending the Safe Station program in Nashua will mean for people with substance use disorders in the city. People seeking help for addiction used to be able to walk into fire stations any time and get connected with treatment resources.
But Nashua’s Safe Station program ended in Nashua June 30. Now, people who want treatment are directed to the Doorway, which is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Manchester’s Safe Station program is still running.