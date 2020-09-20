Conservation officers rescued two lost hikers from Massachusetts along the Weetamoo Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Tamworth late Saturday.
According to a New Hampshire Fish and Game release, a 9-1-1 call was received around 7:30 p.m. Saturday from two hikers, identified as Kent Blosil, 57, and Magdalena Blosil, 48, both of Groton, Mass. The pair were descending down the trail when they found themselves off-trail and lost in the dark.
Conservation officers were able to coach them back to the Weetamoo Trail. They eventually made it to the Piper Trail and back to the trailhead parking area.
New Hampshire Fish and Game is reminding hikers to prepare themselves before heading out into the wilderness, including packing these ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets, pants, and a knife.