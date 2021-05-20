A Pan Am Railways worker died Wednesday after he became trapped between two rail cars in Newington during a switching operation, authorities said.
Dale Jenkins, 61, of Seabrook, was in the process of connecting the two cars when he got pinned and suffered fatal injuries at SubCom, an undersea fiber optic cable company located at 100 Piscataqua Drive, according to Newington Police Chief Michael Bilodeau.
“What we do know is that he was able to radio to the engineer that he got trapped and obviously it was disconnected because he sustained some serious, life-threatening injuries,” he said.
Bilodeau said he’s not sure how long Jenkins was trapped at SubCom’s rail facility before police and fire crews responded around 2:20 p.m.
The accident remains under investigation by several agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board, which announced Thursday that it was sending three investigators to the scene.
“Obviously we’re still doing the investigation and still trying to connect with witnesses and working with the other federal authorities,” Bilodeau said.