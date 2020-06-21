GREENLAND -- A man who was flying a paraglider Sunday morning ended up stuck in a tree after his parachute became tangled in the branches.
Firefighters were able to rescue the man with the use of a truck from a neighboring town, Greenland Fire Chief Ralph Cresta said.
“We ended up having to get a bucket truck from Exeter,” Cresta said.
Firefighters responded to the call on Post Road around 8:30 a.m. The man, whose name was not released, was stuck for 20 to 30 minutes about 30 feet off the ground, Cresta said. He had only minor scratches from the incident, Cresta said.
The man got tangled near a grass runway that is popular with paragliders, Cresta said.
“He must have just got a little off course, as far as I know,” Cresta said.