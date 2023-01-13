Park & Ride expansion project work begins Jan. 23 Provided by NH DOT Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that work will begin on the expansion project of the I-89 Exit 12 Park & Ride in New London on Monday, Jan. 23.The work involves adding 50 additional spaces and includes repaving the entire existing parking lot, reconfigured motorcycle parking and ADA safety upgrades.When work begins, Park & Ride users are advised that 27 spaces along the right side of the parking lot will be temporarily closed for the installation of a safety barrier delineating the work site.Weather permitting, the work will be completed by the end of August 2023. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Vermont man killed in head-on crash in Keene Nashua police seek man in connection with Costco crime spree +2 Missing Manchester teen was last seen leaving West High School a week ago State police identify victim in fatal Ossipee crash as Mass. man, 58 Two EMTs went to help a man in crisis. Now they're charged with murder. Negotiations with Bedford, police union at a standstill Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hudson fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash One dead after head-on collision on Route 16 in Ossipee Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash Most stores reopen at Merrimack Premium Outlets Hudson police investigating fatal accident on Route 102 Vermont man killed in head-on crash in Keene Missing Manchester teen was last seen leaving West High School a week ago State police identify victim in fatal Ossipee crash as Mass. man, 58 Peabody, Mass. police looking for missing man who may be headed for NH 8 displaced after 2-alarm fire leaves Nashua home uninhabitable Request News Coverage