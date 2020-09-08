WOODSTOCK – Several strongly worded signs that the town put up this summer in the hope of curbing unruly and unhygienic behavior by guests will remain up for a little while longer.
Selectman Charyl Reardon on Tuesday said that in June, the Board of Selectmen began hearing complaints about visitors relieving themselves in public and leaving feces and trash at four municipal locations, three on the Pemigewasset River, and also at Mirror Lake.
The selectmen in July urged owners of abutting properties to post them with “NO TRESPASSING“ signs and to call police “If you find trespassers on your property or witness people defecating and/or littering on any private or public land …”
The town itself posted signs that warned guests that “The State of New Hampshire and the Town of Woodstock are considering closing this area to all guests.”
In all capital, large red letters, the signs asked the question “Why” before explaining that “Large amounts of garbage, human waste, and toilet paper are being left behind. There are also problems with large gatherings, loud noises, and public misconduct. / The public and the community are complaining about the mess!”
The signs directed visitors to take all garbage with them; to use portable toilets, not the outdoors; and listed things that were banned: fires, grills, radios/music, fireworks, profanity, open containers and public intoxication.
“Violations of any of the above” -- the signs said – “are subject to arrest and/or fines up to $500,” although Reardon acknowledged that broadly speaking, the signs are advisory and that there is no municipal ordinance or state law they are explicitly based upon.
That said, however, the Woodstock Police Department, since the signs went up, has issued several summonses for noise violations, said Reardon.
She said the signs were meant “to stir some thought into behavior and what’s respectable.”
“I would expect the signs to come down in the week,” she said, noting that leaf peepers will shortly replace summer visitors in Woodstock, with the former tending to be “more mature folks” who want to see all the color the state has to offer, rather than the latter who enjoy pitching a tent for a day of site-specific activities.
“I think the signs made people stop and think a little bit,” said Reardon, who was hopeful, but uncertain, how much of the bad behavior they reduced.
Asked what message the signs sent, Reardon replied “It is not a please-don’t come’ message,” but one of if you come, “appreciate it (the town and area) the same way the locals do.”