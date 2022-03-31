CONWAY – A local woman received “life-threatening injuries” when the vehicle she was riding in crashed early Thursday morning into the rear entrance of the Conway Public Library.
In a statement, the Conway Police Department identified the passenger as Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, and said she was first taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment. Because of the severity of her injuries, she later was transferred to Maine Medical Center. Her condition was unknown late Thursday.
The driver of the late-model pickup was identified as Harold C. Hill Jr, 31, of Harrison, Maine. Conway police said he was taken to Memorial Hospital “with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” Like Barron, he went to Maine Medical for further care.
Conway police said they charged Hill with felony-level aggravated driving while intoxicated and said they are continuing to investigate.
Along with the Conway Fire Department, Conway Rescue and Conway Ambulance, Conway Police responded at 12:15 a.m. Thursday to the crash at the library, whose main entrance is on Greenwood Street, which is parallel to NH Route 16.
The pickup hit the library near another entrance, on the Route 16 side, according to a photo provided by Conway Police, knocking down the western column arch of the entrance.
Library Director David Smolen and Library Trustee Kathy Bennett, who were inspecting the damage about 9 a.m., said the library was open Thursday.
In a statement, the library's trustees said the library sustained “considerable damage to its façade, resulting in the collapse of two of its brownstone columns.”
The trustees said that engineers determined “that the building, while structurally sound, does require support to ensure no further damage is sustained to the building. A full assessment of the damage and resultant plan for repairs are underway with a goal to restore the historic building to its original condition.”
Conway police asked that anyone with information about the crash to contact Conway Police (603)-356-5715.
Smolen said the library, the only one in Conway, was built as a memorial to Thomas L. Jenks, a successful physician who grew up near Conway Village.
Although Jenks moved away, he never forgot where he came from, and after his death, his widow and daughter in 1900 “presented the town with an imposing library, topped by clock tower and bell,” according to a history of the Conway Public Library.
Completed at a cost of $45,000, the Library officially opened on Jan. 1, 1902, the history said.