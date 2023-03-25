Several patrons were sickened and later tested positive for THC after eating ice cream at a shop in New Hampshire last week, police announced Friday.

Local law enforcement and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports of multiple people feeling ill on March 17 and 18 after consuming Angelo’s Amore brand ice cream at Roots Local Cafe & Catering in Newmarket, New Hampshire. Some tested positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana, the town’s police department said in a statement.