PEABODY, Massachusetts — Michael Gray of Maine has been missing since Dec.10. He was last seen in Peabody visiting family. He is described as a 31-year-old white male with long brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos. He is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 2 inches tall.
His wife, Jules Gray, has taken to Instagram to ask for aid in the search for her husband.
"I'm humbly coming on here to ask for help. At this point my husband could be anywhere he is adventurous and loves the outdoors so I have reason to believe he could be anywhere from Massachusetts, maine, New Hampshire or Vermont," Jules Gray wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 27. "At this point I will try anything and I am just trying to bring the most awareness around this and hopefully get as many people to see it as possible."
The Peabody Police Department tweeted on Dec. 12, seeking the public's help in finding Michael Gray.
"Michael was reported missing from a family member on 12-11-2022 at 10:33 am. Mr. Gray was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night. Mr. Gray called the Peabody Police for assistance in opening his vehicle, but after entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member's place of employment on Main st in Peabody, MA," the tweet said.
His car was found at Spring Pond with a broken window and was towed in.
In an Instagram story, Jules Gray said he "presumably" smashed the window of his car to get the keys and called his friend who is a police officer in Peabody and was on duty at the time. He was driven to his sister's place of work to retrieve her car, which he had permission to use.
"His intention was to sleep at his moms house that evening and never showed up and that was the last time anyone has seen him — or her car," she wrote in the Instagram story Dec. 28.
The car he was last seen in is a black Ford Escape with Massachusetts license plate 7AF 586, according to an Instagram post from Jules Gray.
Michael Gray does not have his wallet or driver's license on him, as they were found by two people at Spring Pond in Peabody. His phone has not been used or turned on since Dec. 10.
If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Gray, contact the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.