PEABODY, Massachusetts — Michael Gray of Maine has been missing since Dec.10. He was last seen in Peabody visiting family. He is described as a 31-year-old white male with long brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos. He is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

His wife, Jules Gray, has taken to Instagram to ask for aid in the search for her husband.