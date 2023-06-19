Manchester unveils ppdated designs for South Willow St./Queen City Ave. intersection

A unique-shaped roundabout, dubbed a “peanut,” is being pitched for the intersection of South Willow Street and Queen City Avenue as part of a $30 million Manchester transportation improvement project.

The effort, focused around the South Millyard area to the northern end of South Willow Street, is supposed to “improve connectivity for multiple modes of transportation” and pedestrians, improve commute times, reduce traffic jams near Exit 5 off Interstate 293 and alleviate traffic ahead of performances at the SNHU Arena or baseball games at Delta Dental Stadium.