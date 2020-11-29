A 78-year-old woman was flown to an area hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Charron Avenue in Nashua.
Police responded to the area of 28 Charron Ave. just after 1:30 p.m.
As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the woman was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to a news release.
“At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to this collision,” the release reads.
The Nashua Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Additionally, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to further the investigation.
The Nashua Police Department is asking that any witnesses to this collision contact the Nashua Police Department utilizing their non-emergency line, 603-594-3500, or utilizing their Crime-Line, 603-589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter, @NashuaPD.