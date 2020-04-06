A 28-year-old man was struck by a car on the Bridge Street bridge Sunday night and later died, according to police.
About 10:36 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 34-year-old Manchester man was crossing the westbound span of the bridge when the collision occurred, police said.
The driver and his male and female passengers were uninjured. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he later died as a result of multiple injuries, police said.
The identities of everyone involved have been withheld by police pending the investigation.
The crash is being investigated by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.