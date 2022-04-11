Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in downtown Manchester accident Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email KIM LAROCHELLE Obituary photo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Hooksett man died Friday from injuries received earlier this month in a pedestrian-automobile accident in downtown Manchester, police said.Kim Larochelle, 46, was one of two pedestrians struck on Friday night, April 3, around Granite and Elm streets, police said. They were struck by a Honda CR-V, which is a small SUV.In the days after the accident, Manchester police issued a statement about the accident without naming any of the people involved.On Monday, they announced Larochelle's death. Another pedestrian, a Bedford man, 45, and the driver, a Hollis man, 59, mentioned in the news release were unnamed.According to his obituary, Larochelle was union carpenter with more than 20 years of experience. He was an outdoorsman, sports fan, motorcyclist and played softball.Anyone with any information about the accident should call Manchester police at 668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in downtown Manchester accident Concord police investigating incident outside State House +2 Man dead after incident with Derry police; state investigating +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man dead after incident with Derry police; state investigating Manchester man arrested, charged in case of striking Good Samaritan on Everett Turnpike 83-year-old wrong-way driver causes five-car wreck on Everett Turnpike in Nashua Officials ID man presumed drowned in the area of Nine Island Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries, driver charged with DUI, after pickup hits Conway Public Library 21 drivers stopped for failing to comply with Move Over Law Death of an infant under investigation in Somersworth Hiker suffers head injury in fall from Mt. Kearsarge North fire tower Pedestrians struck Sunday night between in area of Granite Street Cheshire EMS construction of new building could start this month Request News Coverage