A Hooksett man died Friday from injuries received earlier this month in a pedestrian-automobile accident in downtown Manchester, police said.

Kim Larochelle, 46, was one of two pedestrians struck on Friday night, April 3, around Granite and Elm streets, police said. They were struck by a Honda CR-V, which is a small SUV.

In the days after the accident, Manchester police issued a statement about the accident without naming any of the people involved.

On Monday, they announced Larochelle's death. Another pedestrian, a Bedford man, 45, and the driver, a Hollis man, 59, mentioned in the news release were unnamed.

According to his obituary, Larochelle was union carpenter with more than 20 years of experience. He was an outdoorsman, sports fan, motorcyclist and played softball.

Anyone with any information about the accident should call Manchester police at 668-8711.