JAFFREY — A New Ipswich man was taken to the hospital on New Year’s Eve after he reportedly walked into the path of an oncoming SUV, according to police.
Daniel Howell, 53, of New Ipswich, was found conscious and alert, though bleeding from a head wound, when police arrived at the accident scene on Route 202 Tuesday night.
Howell was crossing the road near Belletetes Lumber when he walked into the road as the Chevrolet Suburban driven by Anthony Skarda, 36, of Springvale, Maine, was approaching, according to police. Skarda and a few other witnesses told police that Howell just walked into the road in front of oncoming traffic, according to police.
Police said Howell was covered in a blanket and being attended to by witnesses when officers arrived. He was then brought to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for treatment. Skarda’s vehicle was impounded. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
