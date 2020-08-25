Police say poor visibility and the weather may have been contributing factors when a pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday night on East Main Street in Conway.
The 59-year-old victim is not being identified pending notification of his family, Conway Police said Tuesday in a news release, nor did the department identify the 58-year old female driver.
The woman, who was not injured, is from Florida and was operating a 2016 Buick SUV when the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday on East Main Street near the intersection of Odell Hill Road.
Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei wrote that it appeared that the woman “attempted to avoid the collision by swerving into the opposite lane of travel but was unable to avoid the male who was in her lane….”
He said first responders found the victim in the eastbound breakdown lane and found his bicycle on the opposite side of road in the breakdown lane on the westbound side of East Main Street.
Police said the bicycle “was not involved in the crash.”
Mattei noted that the area of East Main Street where the incident occurred “is not serviced by street lights and it was raining with low level fog in the area.”
“This accident remains under investigation but speed and driver impairment and/or distraction do not appear to be a factor in the crash,” he said. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 356-5715.