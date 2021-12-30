Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord on Monday Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 30, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CONCORD -- A pedestrian died after being struck Monday evening by an automobile, city police announced.Police announced the death three days after the accident and provided no reason for the delay. They said the pedestrian "later died at Concord Hospital" but gave no time frame.The accident took place around 152 N. State St., police said. That is the address of Boutwells Bowling Center.Police said they are withholding the identity of the deceased pending further investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Two from Manchester among dead in fiery toll plaza crash in N.J. Man, 83, killed as Amtrak train derails after colliding car in Haverhill, Mass. Londonderry home gutted by fire on Monday Crews make quick work of basement fire in Manchester's North End Close call for dog and three people prompts warning about thin ice Shasta Street fire sparked by unattended pot on stove, Manchester fire officials say Christmas Eve fire in Nashua damages two apartments Hooksett man arrested twice for DUI in two days Keene crash kills two and dog Twin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killed Request News Coverage