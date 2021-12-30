CONCORD -- A pedestrian died after being struck Monday evening by an automobile, city police announced.

Police announced the death three days after the accident and provided no reason for the delay. They said the pedestrian "later died at Concord Hospital" but gave no time frame.

The accident took place around 152 N. State St., police said. That is the address of Boutwells Bowling Center.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the deceased pending further investigation.