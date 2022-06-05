A 90-year-old Massachusetts man died after being struck on Route 4A in Enfield in the area of the LaSalette Shrine Saturday afternoon, police said.

The police and fire departments responded about 5:15 p.m., according to a news release.

“First responders attempted life-saving measures and unfortunately were not able to save the pedestrian who had been struck by the vehicle,” the news release reads.

The identity of the man had still not been released Sunday afternoon.

Police shut down a section of Route 4A near the church for several hours as Enfield police, with assistance from the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, investigated.

Currently, police do not suspect speed, impairment or distracted driving were contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lt. Luke Frye at 603-632-7501.