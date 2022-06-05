Pedestrian struck and killed in Enfield Staff Report Jun 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 90-year-old Massachusetts man died after being struck on Route 4A in Enfield in the area of the LaSalette Shrine Saturday afternoon, police said.The police and fire departments responded about 5:15 p.m., according to a news release.“First responders attempted life-saving measures and unfortunately were not able to save the pedestrian who had been struck by the vehicle,” the news release reads.The identity of the man had still not been released Sunday afternoon.Police shut down a section of Route 4A near the church for several hours as Enfield police, with assistance from the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, investigated.Currently, police do not suspect speed, impairment or distracted driving were contributing factors in the crash.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lt. Luke Frye at 603-632-7501. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Berlin man dies in North Country UTV crash Windham death ruled homicide Buffalo, Uvalde survivor, families to testify before Congress Jackson covered bridge hit again +3 {{title}} Most Popular Suspicious death under investigation in Windham Mass. woman flown from Mt. Monadnock after 20-foot fall Fatal collision on I-95 in Greenland; sedan may have been stopped when hit by tractor-trailer Jackson covered bridge hit again Auburn man, 49, seriously injured in Sandown dirt bike crash Pittsfield man arrested for ominous signs that led to police presence at schools in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield Farm stand reopens following death of Seabrook woman struck when car reversed into her Eight people injured in Northfield, Mass. crash involving SUV, five motorcycles; Driver charged Fires spread as firefighters plead for pay raise promised last year Names of officer, security guard released in New Boston shooting Request News Coverage