MANCHESTER - A 54-year-old Deering man trying to cross I-293 after a breakdown was struck and killed Saturday night just north of Exit 7, closing the highway for hours.
The victim, Billy Slatton, had been a passenger in a Toyota RAV4 operated by Kimberly Slatton, 58, according to New Hampshire State Police Troop B. The vehicle experienced an unknown mechanical issue that stranded it beside the highway, they said.
"After a short period of time, in an attempt to cross the highway to get to a local gas station, Billy Slatton entered the travel portion of the roadway where he was struck by three vehicles," state police said
The vehicles involved were identified as a black BMW X5 operated by Donald Tash Jr., 55, of Center Barnstead, a red Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Kevin Cotterly, 60, of Concord, and a silver Volvo XC90 operated by Heather Allan, 34, of Northwood.
Troop B responded to reports of the crash about 10:27 p.m. along with Manchester Fire Department.
"Mr. Slatton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the medical personnel of the Manchester Fire Department. No injuries were reported by any other individuals involved in this incident," Troop B said. "All three drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation."
I-293 North was closed for about three hours, with traffic diverted off the interstate onto Front Street.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident can email Trooper Gillary Rosario at Gillary.Rosario@dos.nh.gov or call 603-223-8787.
