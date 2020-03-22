Pedestrian struck by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER - A pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday night, causing life-threatening injuries, police said.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital after being hit just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police said in a release.
According to police, a Rochester man was traveling south on Farmington Road when he struck the pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and found a Nissan Versa with damage to the front end and the pedestrian still in the road, the release said.
Farmington Road was closed for about three hours and the Strafford County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding the accident was asked to contact Officer Thomas Butcher at (603) 330-7127.