A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV Wednesday morning on Depot Road, Hollis police said.
Madison Kuchta was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Deborah Ziolkowski, 62, of Hollis was at the wheel of a southbound Nissan Rogue when Kuchta, also headed south, "veered into the path of the motor vehicle." The 7:50 a.m. accident near the intersection of Rideout Road was witnessed by a third party, police said.
Kuchta may have "changed direction while distracted by an electronic wrist device," the news release said.
Ziolkowski stayed on the scene and is cooperating fully with authorities. Police said impaired driving, speed and distracted driving do not appear to be factors.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Adam Kushmerek of the Hollis Police Department at 465-7637.