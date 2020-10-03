PELHAM - Authorities say a 72-year-old Pelham man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Mammoth and Keyes Hill roads shortly after 1:30 p.m. and found the motorcycle operator was unconscious and others were rendering him medical aid. The victim was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with injuries police described as life-threatening.

The other driver was not injured.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, which is under investigation by Hudson police department’s accident reconstruction unit.

