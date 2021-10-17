No injuries were reported, but a Pembroke man is facing charges in connection with a serious crash in Stoddard on Saturday. Around 3:46 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to reports of a serious crash on Rte. 9 between the intersections of Rte. 123 in Stoddard. According to state police, a 2005 VW Jetta, driven by a man identified as Gregg A. Stockman, 42, of Pembroke, was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline, hitting a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Bernard R. Kierce, 67, of Winchester.
“Prior to the crash, the Jetta had been observed operating erratically while traveling eastbound on Rte. 9,” state police said in a statement.
Though both vehicles sustained significant damage, no serious injuries to either driver were reported, police said.
Stockman was arrested at the scene on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly
weapon and violation of a protective order.
Stockman was held at the Cheshire County jail and will be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Byrne via Troop C dispatch at (603) 223-8494, or by email at Thomas.J.Byrne@dos.nh.gov.