A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died after two tractor trailer trucks collided early Friday morning on Route 3 in Bethlehem, police said.

Gus E. Forte, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived around 12:24 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, according to a news release.

State police and Bethlehem fire also responded.

The collision took place just south of Trudeau Road.

The operator of the second truck, a Carroll, N.H. man, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collison.

Police ask anyone who may have any information about the accident or events prior to please contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 603-869-5811.