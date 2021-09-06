Pennsylvania man dies in Bethlehem crash Staff Report Sep 6, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man died after two tractor trailer trucks collided early Friday morning on Route 3 in Bethlehem, police said.Gus E. Forte, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived around 12:24 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, according to a news release.State police and Bethlehem fire also responded.The collision took place just south of Trudeau Road.The operator of the second truck, a Carroll, N.H. man, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.Police continue to investigate the cause of the collison.Police ask anyone who may have any information about the accident or events prior to please contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 603-869-5811. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Woman paralyzed after attack during weekend hip-hop concert; suspect identified, say police North Country rallies to help couple's 6 orphaned children Manchester church warned 95-foot bell tower could collapse State park worker honored for aiding Hampton officer 33-year-old killed in East Kingston crash, young passenger injured Salem woman killed in motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Mass. Nashua woman dead after crash on 293 in Beford Conn. hiker dies despite valiant rescue effort on Mt. Washington Why a company just recalled all the Bloody Mary mix it made for two years State police investigate drowning on Winnipesaukee River in Franklin Request News Coverage