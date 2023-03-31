Person dies after fall at UPS facility in Londonderry Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A person died after falling about 40 feet off a UPS building in Londonderry on Friday, authorities said.Authorities were called to 52 Pettengill Road at 8:25 a.m. for an “unresponsive male patient” but didn’t confirm whether it was an adult.“It was determined the patient was deceased,” a news release said.The fire department referred questions to the police department, which couldn’t immediately be reached for details. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Exeter police investigating after school bus hits tree +3 Three-alarm blaze destroys Bedford home +5 Procession honors Bristol police officer Nine killed in crash of two US Army helicopters in Kentucky +3 SIG Sauer facing new lawsuit involving P320 pistol +2 U-turn into fatal head-on wreck on Route 119 in Hinsdale Load more {{title}} Most Popular Concord teen dies of injuries sustained in crash with logging truck Manchester man dies after head-on crash Police: Man dies after tree falls on him at Nashua worksite Patrons get ill, test positive for THC after eating ice cream at NH shop Three-alarm blaze destroys Bedford home One dead, three seriously injured -- including two children -- in East Kingston crash Man dies after being hit by bus owned by NH company at Logan Airport, police say Boston teen dies in ski accident at Pats Peak Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash U-turn into fatal head-on wreck on Route 119 in Hinsdale Request News Coverage