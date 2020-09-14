A person was pulled from the water early Monday after jumping off the Interstate 95 bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick said authorities were notified at approximately 2:30 a.m. that a person had jumped from the high-level bridge, one of three bridges in Portsmouth that connect to Maine.
Wyrick said Navy personnel already had a visual on the person when their 29-foot response boat arrived. Crews from the Navy recovered the person from the water and the patient was transferred to the Coast Guard’s boat.
Portsmouth Fire Chief Todd Germain said paramedics boarded the boat to help treat the person who had jumped. The patient was taken to Prescott Park, and then transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Germain said the person suffered traumatic injuries.