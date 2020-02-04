WOLFEBORO -- A person was rescued at the Pleasant Valley Road bridge construction site at Heath Brook on Tuesday, police said.
The report of a motor vehicle accident and a person in the water came just before 8 a.m. Rescue workers arrived to find a partially submerged pickup truck.
"Using cold water rescue suits, personnel stabilized the patient and removed the patient from the water using ladders, webbing, and a backboard," police said in a news release.
The rescue took approximately 12 minutes.
The patient was taken to Huggins Hospital and then flown by DHART helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
The incident remains under investigation by the Wolfeboro Police Department.
According to the town website, the bridge replacement work began last week and is slated to last two months.