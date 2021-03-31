The Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine, was closed for an hour and a half on Wednesday morning after a crash that sent one person to the hospital with multiple non-life threatening injuries.
At about 5:50 a.m., troopers from New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene.
An initial investigation showed that a 2020 Freightliner truck with a box trailer was being driven southbound by Stephen Keith, 52, of Lewiston, Maine, when a 2018 Toyota Corolla being driven by Dakotah Cappelletty, 24, of Rochester, crossed the center line.
Cappelletty was traveling northbound and hit the rear axle of the box trailer.
Cappelletty was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and the bridge was closed while the Freightliner and Corolla were removed by National Wrecker service.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Trooper Petros Lazos at 603-223-8490 or email Petros.Lazos@dos.nh.gov.