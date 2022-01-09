A dog and cat died in a two-alarm blaze on Union Street early Sunday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to 1064 Union St., a two-story, single-family home just before 4:15 a.m., according to a news release.
The fire was reported on the rear porch of the home. Firefighters first knocked down flames from the exterior before entering the walkout basement to extinguish the heavy flames inside, according to the news release.
A second alarm for more crews was called due to the weather and “extensive overhaul.”
“Subsequent arriving companies stretched lines to the first and second floors, extinguishing pockets of fire in the walls,” the news release reads.
The resident was alerted by smoke detectors and left the home before firefighters arrived.
The fire was brought under control by 4:50 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Manchester Fire Department also responded to 96 River Road around 9:24 p.m. Saturday for a car fire in the five-story building’s parking garage. The building was evacuated and the sprinkler system in the garage was activated.
“The fire was quickly knocked down and a disoriented resident needed to be escorted from the smoke filled garage,” according to the news release. “Smoke from the fire filled a stairwell and multiple hallways which needed to be ventilated.”
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental and contained to the vehicle.