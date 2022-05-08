PETERBOROUGH — Town officials are preparing to defend a $2 million bond article for the design of a new fire station at the open session of town meeting on Wednesday before residents wary of the ultimate cost.
Responding to the issues raised by residents, town officials recently announced plans to reduce the $2 million bond article down to $1.3 million at town meeting by pledging the town’s $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the design. Selectman Bill Taylor also urged voters to support the bond and said the town is seeking more state and federal funds for the project.
“The Select Board is 100% committed to this plan, and will continually stay engaged to make it happen while at the same time keeping the cost to a minimum. We have already begun to work with our State and Federal Representatives to secure as much funding as possible to help us reach our goals,” Taylor wrote in a letter to residents on behalf of the Select Board, Fire and Rescue and Town Administration.
In 2020, Town Meeting voters approved spending $200,000 on seeking a cost estimate and a preliminary plan for the proposed fire station to be built on the town-owned Elm Street property where the community center and DPW garage are.
However, when the Municipal Campus Task Force presented the Select Board and Budget Committee with a $23 million estimate in March, many residents expressed sticker shock. Just two weeks later the town amended the bond article from $23 million to $2 million, and for design only, after Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said that during the pre-application process to secure the bond through the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank, town officials learned that the $23 million bond exceeds the town’s debt limit.
Many residents have expressed a desire to support a new fire station, a project that has been discussed by the town for decades, but object to the high cost proposed and question the process so far.
Town officials initially defended the cost saying the town provides a regional 24/7 ambulance service. The department also provides a transfer service for Monadnock Community Hospital. This was also the reason given as to why the task force did not research recently built fire stations in the state.
“We provide 911 service to the towns of Peterborough, Sharon, Dublin, Hancock, Francestown and Temple,” Fire Chief Ed Walker said, saying the conceptual plan was based on the services the fire and ambulance services currently provide.
The town determined the need for a new fire station back in 2004. The Summer Street fire station is about 7,600 square feet and was built in the 1940s as a DPW garage. Then, in 1972, the building was used to house the town’s fire department.
“I have no doubt we need a new fire station. I have no doubt on that,” Budget Committee Chairman Carl Mabbs-Zeno said Thursday. “My issue and the issue of the people I have spoken with is the process that got us here is flawed and got us a failed proposal.”
Mabbs-Zeno said he has recommended to town officials that they include the more of the public in the process moving forward, including residents with expertise in design and building. He has also recommended to them that similar projects in the state should be reviewed and recently built fire stations should be visited. Not all fire stations will be the same or have the exact same needs, but surely Peterborough is not the only regional ambulance service in the state, he said.
And while he plans to thoroughly question town officials Wednesday over the process and whether the new fire station really needs to be 31,000 square feet, Mabbs-Zeno said he will support Article 14.
Taylor, who is running for re-election unopposed, also addressed the issue during a candidates’ forum at the library Thursday night saying that in order to seek out state and federal funds for the project the town first needs a plan in hand.
“It’s an ever-evolving process,” Taylor said. “We’re going to try to come up with a number that we think that everyone can swallow and that we can afford.”
Though Thursday night Taylor attempted to distance town officials from the $23 million proposal presented in March the other candidates at the forum came out against it, including Budget Committee candidates River Marmorstein and Andrew Osterman.
Marmorstein, 24, is a firefighter/EMT with the fire department. He said if the town moves forward with the proposed 31,000-square-foot building the impact on his property tax rate would push him out of town.