Peterborough police found a hiker who got lost off a trail Friday evening, without a flashlight or extra supplies
According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, a woman went hiking on trails off Prescott Road in Peterborough around 6 p.m. Friday.
On her way back an hour later, she tried to use a shortcut she had used before, but got disoriented as it got dark and took a wrong turn. She did not have a flashlight, a backpack or extra clothes, and was using her cell phone for light.
Just after 8 p.m., as the woman's cell phone was dying, she called 911 for help.
Peterborough police found the woman not long after.