The town of Peterborough wants the owners of the Walden eco-village housing development to pay close to $700,000 in fines for 15 building code violations that the town claims have gone uncorrected.
According to the lawsuit accepted in Hillsborough Superior Court North last week, the town claims it is entitled to daily fines starting on April 20, when it sent a formal notice to Akhil Garland and the Garland Family Trust about the fines in the form of a cease and desist letter.
The complaint, originally filed in late May in Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court, lists 15 town and state violations at the 50-acre housing development owned by Garland. The complaint states that the town is entitled to $275 per violation for the first day, and another $550 per violation for each subsequent day.
As of Tuesday, the town would be entitled to $688,875 in fines if the case were called for the town.
Garland is being sued by some of his former tenants, who were all forced out of their homes two weeks before Christmas because of the violations.
Peterborough officials ordered the evictions at Walden after an inspection found serious safety issues like improper gas and electrical hookups, as well as numerous unpermitted buildings. The town inspected the property because Garland was trying to get permission to expand the development.
The development was first set up as a home for teachers who worked at the adjacent Well School, which was founded by Garland’s father, Jay Garland. The school is no longer associated with the property.