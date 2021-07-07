A Peterborough woman suffered critical injuries when the Kia Sportage she was driving hit a tractor trailer on Route 12 in Keene on Wednesday, police said.
Keene police responded to the intersection of Route 12 north and Wyman Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.
According to police, a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Autumn Duverger, 24, of Peterborough was stopped on Wyman Rd. waiting to make a left onto Route 12 south when she made the turn and traveled into the path of a tractor trailer, traveling north on Route 12, driven by Christopher Jones, 39, of Oxford North Carolina.
Duverger was entrapped in the vehicle. She was removed from the vehicle and taken to Cheshire Medical Center, then med-flighted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with critical injuries. No further information was available Wednesday night.
Jones was also transported to Cheshire Medical Center as a precautionary measure, police said.
The highway was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the Keene Police Collision Analysis Team investigated the crash.
Police said there is no indication that speed or alcohol or drug impairment were factors in the crash.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to contact Lt. Jason Short or Det. Lippincott of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820.