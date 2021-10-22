Phone service restored after outages to police, town and city offices including Manchester and Nashua (copy) By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The non-emergency phone numbers for several police and fire departments were down for over an hour Friday afternoon, including lines to police and fire departments in Nashua and Manchester.911 remained functional all afternoon.A software problem at phone company FirstLight appeared to be at the root of the issue.The software problem was resolved by about 3 p.m. Friday, said Maura Mahoney, the company’s chief marketing officer.By 3:45 p.m., service was beginning to be restored.“We plan to do some additional maintenance this evening,” Mahoney said Friday, adding that the company was investigating what exactly caused the outage.Other outages included: Bedford Police Department; Derry schools; Hanover Police Department; Hampton Fire Department; Keene Fire Department; Pelham Police Department; Portsmouth Police Department; Portsmouth Library. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Search for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in Merrimack Manchester man, 34, dies after motorcycle collision at Maple and Pearl streets Motorcyclist killed in Unity; another suffers life-threatening injuries in Hudson Woman's death in Sanbornton not suspicious, say police Pembroke man charged with reckless conduct after crashing into truck Mass. man flown to Tufts after rolling UTV in Berlin Car crashes into Blake's in Manchester; restaurant temporarily closed Police investigating death in Sanbornton Officials believe missing Merrimack boy is likely dead Body found in Hampton River Request News Coverage