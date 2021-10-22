The non-emergency phone numbers for several police and fire departments were down for over an hour Friday afternoon, including lines to police and fire departments in Nashua and Manchester.

911 remained functional all afternoon.

A software problem at phone company FirstLight appeared to be at the root of the issue.

The software problem was resolved by about 3 p.m. Friday, said Maura Mahoney, the company’s chief marketing officer.

By 3:45 p.m., service was beginning to be restored.

“We plan to do some additional maintenance this evening,” Mahoney said Friday, adding that the company was investigating what exactly caused the outage.

Other outages included: Bedford Police Department; Derry schools; Hanover Police Department; Hampton Fire Department; Keene Fire Department; Pelham Police Department; Portsmouth Police Department; Portsmouth Library.