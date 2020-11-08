The driver of a pickup truck who hit a large box truck parked at a loading dock was seriously injured on Saturday morning, Nashua fire officials said.
The call to 164 Burke St. came at 6:24 a.m.
Deputy Chief James W. Kirk said firefighters found a late-model pickup truck jammed beneath a box truck. One man was in the pickup.
Additional engine and ladder companies were called to assist in an extended extrication of the driver, Kirk said in a news release.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The scene was turned over to the Nashua Police Department, which will be investigating.