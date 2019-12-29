A small plane crashed into the carport of a Lanham, Md., home Sunday afternoon, killing the pilot and sparking a fire, Prince George’s County authorities said.
Neighbors were rattled, but the owners of the two-story home were on vacation and no one was home, neighbors said. The pilot — still unidentified — was the only victim.
“My heart was beating so fast,” said Jordy Perla, 7, who saw the plane crash from the window of his house across the street. “I thought it was about to explode the whole state.”
The plane was a single engine aircraft that only holds one person, said acting Prince George’s fire chief Tiffany Green. She said it hit the carport of the house from behind and pushed a car into the street.
The Grumman American AA-5A aircraft took off from the College Park Airport and crashed at about 2:48 p.m., said Jim Peters, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. It was heading to the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y. The FAA and Maryland State Police were investigating.
The crash sparked a fire in both the plane and the car that it struck, and there was a small fire in the attic of the house, department spokesman Mark Brady said. The FAA said its preliminary report indicated that two homes were affected by the crash. Brady said it was possible that debris hit a second home, in addition to the house that suffered the direct hit.
A hazmat unit worked to contain fuel runoff as officials worried about the potential for an explosion. By early evening it was mostly contained, though rain made the job difficult, Brady said.
Yohalmo and Mayra Perla, Jordy’s parents, had just returned from an errand early Sunday afternoon when they heard a noise that both thought sounded like a motorcycle gunning its engine. Husband and wife both looked left and right. Mayra Perla didn’t think to look up until the white plane was almost directly overhead, veering suddenly from a sheath of drizzle and fog to fill the sky above the neighborhood.
Perla said she didn’t have time to scream, or to think of her three children, who were watching television inside the house. All she knew was the plane was going to crash.
“I just could do nothing other than say, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God,’ “ Mayra Perla, 38, said. “Then it hit.”
Yohalmo Perla, also 38, said he watched as a wall of fire flared up across the street. Thank God, he said, his neighbors were away from home
By early evening, the Perlas’ slice of suburban Lanham had been transformed into an anthill of police cars, their blue-and-red headlights competing with Christmas decorations to illuminate the neighborhood.
