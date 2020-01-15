NASHUA — A pilot was trapped inside his one-seat gyrocopter after it crashed at the Nashua airport Wednesday afternoon.
The pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to police.
The small aircraft was discovered damaged in a grassy area off of the runway, according to Sgt. Chris DiTullio of the Nashua Police Department.
“He had to be extricated,” DiTullio said of the pilot, who authorities have not yet named.
The pilot was attempting to land the aircraft when it either skidded and rolled over into the grassy area, or bounced off the runway into the grass and then rolled over onto its roof, said DiTullio.
He said the pilot was conscious and alert after the crash.
Deputy Chief Steve Buxton of Nashua Fire Rescue said the light, experimental plane is a hybrid aircraft that is part-airplane and part-helicopter.
Buxton said there are a few companies at the Nashua airport working with experimental aircraft, including flying cars; he said the aircraft involved in the crash was not a flying car.
“There was heavy damage to the aircraft itself,” said Buxton.
Although the crash did not affect the runway, Buxton said the airport was temporarily shut down on Wednesday while authorities investigated. He said the damaged aircraft will remain at the airport until the investigation is complete.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.