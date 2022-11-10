A man suffered head and facial injuries when a seaplane he was piloting crashed in a parking lot behind a spa in Gilford Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Around 4 p.m. Gilford Fire-Rescue crews responded to the Gateway Spay, 28 Weirs Road, for a report of a plane crash.
Upon arrival, crews found a sea plane on its roof in the rear parking lot of the spa, Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said in a statement.
One male occupant was still in the plane when crews arrived, unable to free himself from his safety equipment. He was the only occupant of the plane, Carrier said.
The man, whose name was not released, was reportedly suffering from head and facial injuries, officials said. The man was removed from his harness, placed on a backboard and transferred to the ambulance as the plane leaked fuel, Carrier said.
“A hose line was stretched and fire extinguishers were deployed as a precaution,” said Carrier in a statement. “There was no fire. The patient was transported to Concord Hospital.”
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but officials said the plane hit the roof of the spa building as the plane was descending. Firefighters covered a hole in the roof of the building using a tarp and lumber.
Gilford companies remained on scene as of 6 p.m. Thursday awaiting the arrival of New Hampshire Department of Transportation and federal aviation officials with the National Transportation Safety Board.
“We are very thankful that nobody in the building, or on the ground, was injured,” said Carrier in a statement. “The businesses in the building were all occupied. It is a busy area. We wish the best for the pilot.”
The aircraft’s registration number is registered to a 1958 Cessna 175 Fixed wing single engine, registered to Moosehead Enterprises, LLC., a company out of Estero, Florida.
No further information was available Thursday night.