Laconia plane crash

A man suffered head and facial injuries when a seaplane he was piloting crashed in a parking lot behind a spa in Gilford Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Courtesy Laconia Fire Rescue

Around 4 p.m. Gilford Fire-Rescue crews responded to the Gateway Spay, 28 Weirs Road, for a report of a plane crash.