A small vacation house in Pittsburg was destroyed by fire late Friday, but no one was hurt.
Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg firefighters were called to a blaze on Hill Road, just off Route 3, said Pittsburg Fire Department Chief Kevin Lassonde.
"A mile and a half from the scene, you could see the glow in the sky," Lassonde said.
Lassonde said it was not immediately clear if anyone was home. The path to the house looked like someone had been staying at the camp this weekend, and it looked as if there had recently been a fire in an outdoor fire pit.
Around midnight Saturday, Lassonde said a young man and woman came back to the camp. He said they told him it was a relative's camp, and they had been visiting other family in the area late Friday when they came back to find firefighters working to extinguish the burning camp.
Firefighters put out the fire just after 1 a.m. Saturday, but the house was a total loss. No one was hurt, Lassonde said, and no one lives at the house full-time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Lassonde said it looked like it started near the wood stove or the chimney of the house.
"It's probably not how they wanted to start their year," Lassonde said. "But it could have been way worse."