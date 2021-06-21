State transportation officials are warning motorists of possible delays later this week connected with planned bridge work on Mammoth Road in Manchester.
The bridge work is scheduled to start Wednesday, June 23, and affect traffic for the next three months.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Interstate 93 to allow construction crews to continue concrete repairs and install new expansion joints on the bridge. Alternating traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the bridge area.
Transportation officials warn motorists may encounter minor delays through the work area, and should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone.
The work is part of a $8.4 million bridge preservation project that includes I-93 Southbound bridges at Exit 9, Wellington Road, and Stevens Pond.
R.S. Audley, Inc out of Bow is the general contractor on the project, which has a final completion date of October 28, 2022.