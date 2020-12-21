Police are searching for a plow truck driver accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night in Merrimack.
The accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Continental Boulevard and Route 101A.
“They are still trying to identify the plow driver,” Capt. Kenneth Macleod of the Merrimack Police Department said Monday morning.
It appears as if a group of plow trucks were staggered and clearing snow from the roadway when the accident took place, according to Macleod, adding one of the plow trucks collided with a Kia compact car.,
The car sustained heavy front-end damage and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, said police.
“The plow driver had left the scene of the accident,” said Sgt. Brandon Gagnon of the Merrimack Police Department. “We are still investigating it.”
According to one witness, the Kia was traveling west on Route 101A and the plow was making a left turn onto Continental Boulevard from Route 101A when the collision occurred, said Gagnon, adding the Kia had a green light at the time.
“It sounds like the plow trucks didn’t stop at the red lights,” explained Macleod, adding speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
A portion of that roadway is maintained by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which does sometimes contract for its plow services, according to police.
“We are making some progress,” Gagnon said of the accident investigation, urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or knows anything about the crash to contact police at 424-2222.