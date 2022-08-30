Plymouth climber hurt in fall from Echo Crags in Franconia Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Plymouth climber was seriously injured when he fell from Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night.According to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when the accident happened.Alerted by a 911 call shortly before 8 p.m., rescuers hiked to the base and found Cullen. They carried him in a litter to a waiting ambulance.Cullen was taken to Littleton Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.Personnel from Fish and Game, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue, Franconia police, Littleton Ambulance and Sugar Hill Fire Department responded to the scene.Fish and Game said the climbers were all experienced and had proper climbing gear for the conditions. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH man accused of stealing emergency vehicle following crash on Long Island Expressway Manchester firefighters battle blaze at same home where one of their own died 22 years ago +5 Santa's Village employee hurt after fall from roller coaster platform Nashua man pulled from car in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike +2 Lottery website back online after cyberattack +2 {{title}} Most Popular Teen driver killed in Amherst crash Death toll from Madison rollover rises to three; 5 children survived Manchester child dies in Route 16 crash; parents and brother badly hurt Worker electrocuted at Keene wastewater treatment plant Victim identified in five-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Newburyport Nashua man pulled from car in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike Manchester firefighters battle blaze at same home where one of their own died 22 years ago Police close Bridge Street bridge, restrict Commercial Street traffic for Sky Show Warner man found after two-day search Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain Request News Coverage