Alerted by smoke alarms, three people escaped a fire at a home on Pleasant Street in Plymouth just after midnight on Sunday.
Plymouth Fire-Rescue's Engine 3 arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of the house in an attached garage. A car outside the garage was also ablaze.
Fire officials said a family cat did not escape the fire, which left the home uninhabitable.
Crews from Campton-Thornton, Holderness, Ashland, Waterville Valley, Rumney, Hebron, New Hampton, Bristol, Bridgewater, Meredith and Center Harbor also assisted in fighting the fire, which went to three alarms.
The fire's cause has not yet been determined and is still under investigation, Plymouth Fire-Rescue officials said in a news release.