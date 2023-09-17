Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Staff Report Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17, 2023 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The 61-year-old Plymouth man died from injuries sustained when he was ejected from his motorcycle on Sunday morning in Wentworth, according to the New Hampshire State Police.Herbert Christian Link Jr. was brought to Speare Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.Troopers were called to the scene around 11:50 a.m. on a report of a single motorcycle crash along East Side Road. The Wentworth Fire Department also responded.“After conducting an initial investigation, the motorcycle is believed to have gone down while possibly navigating a left turn along the roadway causing the occupant to be ejected,” the release reads.Link was riding a 1984 Kawasaki motorcycle with no passengers. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.All aspects of the crash remain under investigation and anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Trooper Michael Bruno at Michael.R.Bruno@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured +3 Lee produces power outages, high surf +5 {{title}} Most Popular Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured Concord police identify body pulled from Merrimack River as missing man Sanbornville man dies in Milton accident Residents, visitors in NH urged to prepare for Hurricane Lee Bedford Police: Cruiser struck, officer hurt after driver falls asleep Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Woman dies in Franconia Notch rollover Police investigating after child hit by cruiser in Manchester Mass. man cited for flipping UTV with minor not wearing a helmet NH dog team finds missing man in Alexandria woods Share your opinion with New Hampshire. What's your view? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage