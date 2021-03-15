Plymouth State University announced Monday that a student had died over the weekend.
The student was not identified and no details of his or her death were provided in an email from Lisa Cramb, of Powers Montagne Communications, which handles public relations for PSU.
The email began by noting that a PSU’s Founders Day event scheduled to take place March 15 “had been postponed due to a student death over the weekend.”
“We appreciate your respecting the family's privacy during this time, and we look forward to celebrating the University's milestone anniversary next week,” wrote Cramb.
Marlin Collingwood, who is PSU’s interim vice president for communications, enrollment and student life, did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.