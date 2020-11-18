State Police are asking the public's help in locating an 86-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon driving a pickup truck on Route 107 north in Pittsfield.
According to the police, Andre A. Messier of Pittsfield was spotted behind the wheel of a gray 2005 Ford Freestar with New Hampshire license plate 4477247 about 12:30 p.m. He suffers from dementia and walks with a cane, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
"Messier has been known to go to the Laconia and Stewartstown areas in the past," the news release said.
He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a plaid white/brown hooded sweatshirt. His truck has scratches and is missing its passenger-side mirror, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Joe Collins of the Pittsfield Police Department at 603- 833-5765 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.